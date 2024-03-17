New docuseries to focus on Massachusetts company's effort to revive woolly mammoth

Colossal Biosciences, a de-extinction and species preservation company co-founded by Harvard University geneticist George Church, will be the subject of a new, multiyear docuseries.

Colossal and its production partner, Teton Ridge Entertainment, selected James Reed and his company Underdog Films to produce the docuseries. Reed was director of the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher.”

The docuseries’ executive producers will include Reed and Matt Houghton for Underdog, Jillian Share for Teton Ridge Entertainment and Michael Dougherty.

Sophie Todd, who worked on Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” joined as showrunner.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The docuseries will cover Colossal’s work to bring back and re-wild extinct species such as the woolly mammoth, the thylacine and dodo bird.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal