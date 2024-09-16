Boston Business Journal

New fall openings on Newbury Street, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

On an ever-changing Newbury Street, this fall will bring yet more newcomers.

The high-end Back Bay shopping destination will welcome a retail shop for Vermont’s King Arthur Baking Co. and a Birkenstock shoe store, in addition to an expanded Trident Booksellers & Cafe.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Others include the tea shop Heytea, the shoe store Kizik, clothing and accessories store Peserico, and Diptyque, a store selling bath and body goods, candles and more.

LensCrafters and the women’s clothing store Princess Polly will replace a former Anthropologie after the retailer moved a few blocks down Newbury Street toward the Public Garden.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us