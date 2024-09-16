New fall openings on Newbury Street, and more retail news

On an ever-changing Newbury Street, this fall will bring yet more newcomers.

The high-end Back Bay shopping destination will welcome a retail shop for Vermont’s King Arthur Baking Co. and a Birkenstock shoe store, in addition to an expanded Trident Booksellers & Cafe.

Others include the tea shop Heytea, the shoe store Kizik, clothing and accessories store Peserico, and Diptyque, a store selling bath and body goods, candles and more.

LensCrafters and the women’s clothing store Princess Polly will replace a former Anthropologie after the retailer moved a few blocks down Newbury Street toward the Public Garden.

