New South Boston development would bring more housing to East Broadway

A new planned residential project on South Boston’s East Broadway would continue drawing Southie’s residential boom farther east toward Pleasure Bay.
The plan for 736-742 E. Broadway would include a dozen residential units and 3,000 square feet of commercial space where today a three-story building stands with a first-floor realty office. It would be two doors down from The Broadway, a popular neighborhood restaurant.
