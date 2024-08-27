New South Boston development would bring more housing to East Broadway

A new planned residential project on South Boston’s East Broadway would continue drawing Southie’s residential boom farther east toward Pleasure Bay.

The plan for 736-742 E. Broadway would include a dozen residential units and 3,000 square feet of commercial space where today a three-story building stands with a first-floor realty office. It would be two doors down from The Broadway, a popular neighborhood restaurant.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal