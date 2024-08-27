Boston Business Journal

New South Boston development would bring more housing to East Broadway

By Grant Welker

A new planned residential project on South Boston’s East Broadway would continue drawing Southie’s residential boom farther east toward Pleasure Bay.

The plan for 736-742 E. Broadway would include a dozen residential units and 3,000 square feet of commercial space where today a three-story building stands with a first-floor realty office. It would be two doors down from The Broadway, a popular neighborhood restaurant.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us