Patients face ‘confusion and anxiety' amid Steward's financial woes

The uncertainty about Steward Health Care's long-term future in Massachusetts has led to confusion and worry for patients, especially in the Merrimack Valley, where there’s been heightened confusion around Holy Family Hospitals in Methuen and Haverhill.

After the financial crisis at Steward took the spotlight a few weeks ago, reports surfaced that Steward was considering closing Holy Family and three other hospitals. Mass General Brigham pulled some physicians from the hospital, citing safety concerns. Steward said it has secured funding to remain open in the near future, and MGB has sent doctors back into the hospital after equipment supplies were restocked.

