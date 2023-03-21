Shake Shack, Tavern in the Square to Open First NH Locations at Tuscan Village

Tuscan Village, which is developing into a major retail destination in southern New Hampshire, has landed the first Granite State locations of two restaurant groups and a high-end furniture retailer.
Boston’s Tavern in the Square and New York-based Shake Shack will be among the latest retail tenants at Tuscan Village in Salem, the development announced Monday.
West Elm, a high-end furniture chain, is also set to open there.
Those three retail names highlight a slate of new tenants at the former Rockingham Park race track, which already includes a Market Basket, L.L. Bean, Homesense, Pottery Barn and Tuscan Market, a food market that also offers sit-down dining.
Tuscan Village will also be getting a hotel, a 164-room property called The Artisan Hotel that’s slated to open this summer. It will be the first Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in New England.