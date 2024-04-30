No charges filed over 4 infants found in South Boston apartment freezer

No one will be charged over the remains of four infants found in a South Boston apartment two years ago, prosecutors said Tuesday, closing their investigation into what they called a "complex, unusual and perplexing" case.

On Nov. 17, 2022, law enforcement descended onto an apartment on East Broadway at N Street, at the time saying they were investigating "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer." Homicide detectives were on scene for hours, alongside the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, and the next day, police announced that more apparent human remains had been found.

But there were few updates on the case in the months since, until Tuesday, when prosecutors shared what they know about the case — and what they don't.

"This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

The remains of four infants, including two boys and two girls, were found in a freezer in an apartment in South Boston, according to police.

He continued by noting that it may never be known if the babies were born alive or many of the key details.

"We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir’s apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so," he continued.

