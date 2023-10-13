Boston

Simmons U. starts work on new tower that'll kick off campus overhaul

By Grant Welker

Simmons University is planning a dramatic remake of its Boston campus, including leasing its residential campus for 1.7 million square feet of mixed-use space.

First, Simmons needs to build a 1,100-student residential tower — more than enough beds to offset what’ll be lost a few blocks away. The new Living and Learning Center, as the 16-story tower is known, will also include campus resource space, a recreation center, dining and other uses.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us