Simmons U. starts work on new tower that'll kick off campus overhaul

Simmons University is planning a dramatic remake of its Boston campus, including leasing its residential campus for 1.7 million square feet of mixed-use space.
First, Simmons needs to build a 1,100-student residential tower — more than enough beds to offset what’ll be lost a few blocks away. The new Living and Learning Center, as the 16-story tower is known, will also include campus resource space, a recreation center, dining and other uses.
