‘Skinny' hotel proposed in Boston's Chinatown

A local real estate developer has proposed a 25-story, 106-room “skinny” hotel in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Sing Ming Chan is seeking to build the hotel at 15-25 Harrison Ave., a parcel of less than a tenth of an acre that is currently home to a vacant, long-dilapidated five-story building, according to a filing with Boston’s planning department this week.

