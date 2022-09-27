Health care costs

State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending

MGB is the largest health system in the state

By Cassie McGrath

After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts.

MGB, the largest health system in the state, plans to cut costs by $127.8 million via four main strategies: reducing utilization by cutting down on avoidable hospitalizations, emergency room visits, post-acute care and imagining ($32.4 million), shifting care to lower cost sites ($5.3 million), reducing prices ($90 million) and enhancing accountability for value based care. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Health care costsBOSTONHospitalsmass general brigham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us