Boston Business Journal

Tech firm doubles Boston offices, with no back-to-office mandate

By Greg Ryan

Veeva Systems is expanding at Rockpoint Group’s 100 Summer.

The healthtech company Veeva Systems has agreed to take two full floors at 100 Summer St. in downtown Boston, doubling its footprint at the Rockpoint Group property.

By expanding to roughly 52,000 square feet, Pleasanton, California-based Veeva stands out in a tech sector that has sharply curtailed its appetite for office space — all while embracing a “work anywhere” policy that does not require many employees to be in the office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us