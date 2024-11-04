Tech firm doubles Boston offices, with no back-to-office mandate

The healthtech company Veeva Systems has agreed to take two full floors at 100 Summer St. in downtown Boston, doubling its footprint at the Rockpoint Group property.

By expanding to roughly 52,000 square feet, Pleasanton, California-based Veeva stands out in a tech sector that has sharply curtailed its appetite for office space — all while embracing a “work anywhere” policy that does not require many employees to be in the office.

