This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts.

The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.

Its amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a tennis court, and a gym, sauna and steam shower. The 3,363-square-foot guest house has three bedrooms.

“​​The property really caters to an outdoor lifestyle, with the large terrace and pool area where everyone can gather during the warmer months,” said Paul Grover of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, the listing agent.

