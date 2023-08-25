UMass Memorial brings back staff mask mandate as COVID surges

After a “dramatic increase” of COVID-19 positive employees in the last two weeks, UMass Memorial Health sent a memo to its staff on Thursday reinstating its mask mandate for staff in clinical areas effective immediately.

The increase in cases of COVID have led to exposures of both caregivers and patients, according to the health system, which is the largest providder in Central Massachusetts. Caregivers of UMass Memorial are required to inform staff if they test positive for COVID.

According to the memo, masking will not be required in common areas like the cafeteria at this time, though UMass Memorial strongly encouraged them to reduce spread.

For patients and visitors, the health system is still encouraging masking, but is not requiring it at this time. The health system is monitoring COVID trends and if there is an increase in transmission rates, it will expand the mask requirement to include anyone who enters the building. It will re-evaluate its mandate for staff in 4 weeks unless conditions worsen.

“Please know that these changes are not made lightly and we know how that a return to masking may be upsetting for some of our caregivers,” the memo read, asking employees to reach out to the Employee Assistance Program for dress management resources.

“That being said, it is our obligation to ensure that we are keeping our patients and fellow caregivers as safe as possible,” the memo continued. “We hope that by making these changes today, we can avoid impactful disruptions to our operations and more substantial interventions in the future.”

