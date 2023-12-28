UMass Memorial Medical Center latest hospital to increase mask requirements

UMass Memorial Medical Center is the latest Massachusetts hospital to step up masking requirements amid fast-rising coronavirus case numbers.

The hospital, which has two campuses in Worcester, said Thursday it will begin requiring on Jan. 2 that all caregivers wear masks in all patient areas as well as common areas and in every patient encounter. Masks will also be strongly encouraged in places where patients can’t access, such as administrative areas.

