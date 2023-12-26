real estate

Under 5% of home listings in Boston area are affordable, analysis finds

By Grant Welker

Boston-area home listings were more likely to be out of a potential buyer’s affordability range than the listings in three-fourths of the country’s largest metro areas, according to a new analysis released last week by Redfin.

Only 4.7% of home listings in the Boston metro areas were considered affordable by Redfin’s metrics, which means a typical monthly mortgage payment is no more than 30% of the local median household income.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

real estateBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us