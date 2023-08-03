Wayfair

Wayfair hits a milestone on path to long-awaited profitability

By Lucia Maffei

It's a good day for Wayfair Inc.

The Boston-based online furniture retailer (NYSE: W) said Thursday it hit an intermediate step towards profitability this quarter, fulfilling its promise to analysts and investors that the business would turn to hit breakeven by at least one measure by the end of June this year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Wayfair
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us