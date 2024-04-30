Serious crash with injuries in Chelmsford shuts I-495

A serious car crash has shut down Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police said.

The crash went into the woods off the highway, which was shut down in both directions for a medical helicopter to respond to the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A badly damaged crashed car was seen on the side of the highway.

The northbound side of the highway, where the crash took place, was expected to remain closed as investigators looked at the scene.

Troopers on scene of a serious crash into the woods, Rt 495 north, Chelmsford. Medical helicopter presently on the highway and both sides are shut down. Northbound side to remain closed after the departure of the helicopter to allow crash reconstruction. Expect traffic delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 30, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the crash or how many people were hurt.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.