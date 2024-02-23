Boston Business Journal

WeWork in talks to shrink footprint at biggest Boston location

By Greg Ryan

WeWork Inc. is in negotiations to reduce the number of floors it leases at the One Lincoln St. office tower in downtown Boston, a building already struggling with vacancies in the wake of State Street Corp.’s departure.

The tower’s landlord, a Fortis Property Group affiliate, revealed in a filing in bankruptcy court earlier this month that it has been talking with WeWork about a “potential prospective restructuring” of its lease. The coworking company signed a 15-year lease for 241,000 square feet at One Lincoln in 2018, making the site WeWork’s largest location in Greater Boston.

