What's taking Brockton Hospital so long to reopen?

When a 10-alarm electrical fire caused Brockton Hospital to abruptly evaluate patients and immediately shutter operations in Feb. 2023, it wasn’t clear how long it would take the hospital to reopen.

Nearly 16 months later, the hospital still doesn’t know.

In a June 5 statement from Signature Healthcare, which operates the hospital, assessments performed throughout the repair process have revealed updates that need to be made before the hospital can safely reopen. This includes new HVAC units, which haven’t been received yet, according to the hospital.

“We are continuing to evaluate all floors, all rooms, and all equipment. Most of this has been idle for the past 15 months and now can be evaluated and tested as the new electrical infrastructure has been installed, inspected and operational,” a spokesperson for Signature Healthcare said in a statement.

