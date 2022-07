A company's stock price rises and falls, but CEO pay tends to only go in one direction: up.

Last year, DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins’s compensation was $238 million. This year, Ginkgo Bioworks CEO Jason Kelly’s number was $381 million — and his co-founder, Reshma Shetty, the company’s COO, had the exact same compensation.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal