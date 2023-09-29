Babies

Why is your baby crying? This local startup is building a baby translator

By Hannah Green

When a baby starts to cry, new parents have to play a guessing game to figure out why. Hunger? A dirty diaper? Or something more serious, like pain?

Apolline Deroche says some of that guesswork can be eliminated by an app her startup, Cappella, is aiming to launch in November that acts as an AI-powered baby cry translator.

