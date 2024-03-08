lowell

Work begins on new housing at former UMass Lowell campus

By Grant Welker

A former piece of UMass Lowell will soon become a 340-unit housing development.

Developer Trammell Crow Residential said Thursday it has started construction on a development that'll be named Alexan Chelmsford. The site is just over the town line from Lowell in the town of Chelmsford, about two miles west of UMass Lowell’s south campus in Lowell.

