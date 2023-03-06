Boston

Work From Home, Eat From Home: Hybrid Work Worries Downtown Boston Eateries

By Meera Raman

Prior to Covid, Bessie King would welcome about 300 customers on a weekday into her brightly colored restaurant in the Financial District. The six employees at Villa Mexico, would rush around the kitchen to accommodate an overflow of orders while lines would form outside the door.

Last Thursday afternoon, King served 80 customers. The Friday before, she had only 40.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us