Work From Home, Eat From Home: Hybrid Work Worries Downtown Boston Eateries

Prior to Covid, Bessie King would welcome about 300 customers on a weekday into her brightly colored restaurant in the Financial District. The six employees at Villa Mexico, would rush around the kitchen to accommodate an overflow of orders while lines would form outside the door.
Last Thursday afternoon, King served 80 customers. The Friday before, she had only 40.
