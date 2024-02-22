recipes

Brownie to the Max Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 Tbs (1 stick) butter, unsalted
  • 2 oz Baker’s Chocolate, unsweetened
  • 2 eggs, large
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup all purpose
  • 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped (optional)

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F and butter a 9×9″ baker
  2. In a small saucepan, melt chocolate squares and butter.
  3. Remove from heat and stir in sugar until granules begin to dissolve. Stir in eggs. Add vanilla and salt.
  4. Gently fold in flour. Do not overmix. Add walnuts and pour batter into the baker.
  5. Bake for 25-30 minutes. These brownies are meant to be gooey so the “toothpick test” will not work.  Instead, I check them at 25 minutes by gently tapping the center with my finger. If the surface holds and has a slight bounce pull from the oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving a la mode.
