leominster

Police investigation in Leominster overnight

Few details about the incident were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a home in Leominster, Massachusetts, overnight.

Several police vehicles were seen outside a home on Main Street early Thursday morning. Leominster police have not released any information about the investigation, referring all questions to the district attorney's office.

No further details were available.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Wake, funeral services set for Billerica police sergeant killed at construction site

Karen Read 4 hours ago

Karen Read trial resumes with more testimony from first responders: Watch live

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

leominster
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us