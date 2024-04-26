Sponsored Content

Benedictine Spread Recipe

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon dill weed
  • 1 drop green food coloring, optional
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped peeled cucumber, patted dry
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • Optional: Snack rye bread, pita bread wedges and assorted fresh vegetables

PREPARATION:

  1. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, white pepper, dill 
  2. Beat until smooth. 
  3. Stir in cucumber and onion. 
  4. Cover and refrigerate until serving. 
  5. Serve with snack rye bread, pita bread wedges or vegetables.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Sponsored Contentrecipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us