Benedictine Spread Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon dill weed
- 1 drop green food coloring, optional
- 3/4 cup finely chopped peeled cucumber, patted dry
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- Optional: Snack rye bread, pita bread wedges and assorted fresh vegetables
PREPARATION:
- In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, salt, white pepper, dill
- Beat until smooth.
- Stir in cucumber and onion.
- Cover and refrigerate until serving.
- Serve with snack rye bread, pita bread wedges or vegetables.
