Man seriously injured after explosion in NH home

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with "potentially" life-threatening injuries, fire officials said

A man was seriously injured after an explosion at a home in Derry, New Hampshire, over the weekend, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to Chases Grove Road at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an explosion and fire, the Derry Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, they found the home 50% engulfed in flames, and the man had been pulled from the home by bystanders, according to authorities.

"Due to the seriousness of injuries and the complexity of the scene, the NH State Fire Marshal's Office was consulted and responded to assist Derry Fire Investigators with determining the cause and origin of the fire," said Battalion Chief Ryan Bump.

It took firefighters almost an hour to knock down the fire, according to Bump.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

