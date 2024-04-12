Charlotte's easy & kid-proof cinnamon buns

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 sheets puff pastry (typically one package contains 2 sheets)
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- 2 TBSP cinnamon
- 6 TBSP butter, melted
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
- 1 egg, whisked
FOR THE GLAZE:
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- ¼ Cup whole milk
- 2 TBSP butter, melted
- 1 Tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
METHOD:
- Preheat the oven to 350* and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Dust a clean work surface with a tablespoon of flour and unfold the puff pastry sheet.
- Use a rolling pin to even out the puff pastry sheet and smooth any crease that may have that formed from the packaging.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, cinnamon, butter and salt.
- Use a spoon to generously smear the brown sugar mixture over the entirety of the pastry
- sheet leaving a 1” edge completely uncovered.
- Use a pastry brush to baste the 1” clean surface length with butter. This will act like glue when we roll up the bun.
- Carefully roll the sheet up and gently press the seal.
- Use a sharp knife or dental floss to create 8 equal buns.
- Arrange spiral side up on parchment paper and brush with egg wash.
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until buns have poofed and are golden brown.
- Meanwhile, prepare the glaze by whisking together the confectioners sugar, whole milk, butter, vanilla and pinch of salt.
- Place baked buns on a cooling rack and then drizzle with glaze on top and serve.
- Bonus points... if you add some sprinkles!