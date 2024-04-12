recipes

Charlotte's easy & kid-proof cinnamon buns

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 sheets puff pastry (typically one package contains 2 sheets)
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 2 TBSP cinnamon 
  • 6 TBSP butter, melted
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt
  • 1 egg, whisked

FOR THE GLAZE:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
  • 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
  • ¼ Cup whole milk
  • 2 TBSP butter, melted
  • 1 Tsp vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

METHOD:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350* and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Dust a clean work surface with a tablespoon of flour and unfold the puff pastry sheet. 
  3. Use a rolling pin to even out the puff pastry sheet and smooth any crease that may have that formed from the packaging.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, cinnamon, butter and salt.
  5. Use a spoon to generously smear the brown sugar mixture over the entirety of the pastry
  6. sheet leaving a 1” edge completely uncovered. 
  7. Use a pastry brush to baste the 1” clean surface length with butter. This will act like glue when we roll up the bun.
  8. Carefully roll the sheet up and gently press the seal. 
  9. Use a sharp knife or dental floss to create 8 equal buns. 
  10. Arrange spiral side up on parchment paper and brush with egg wash.
  11. Bake for about 20 minutes or until buns have poofed and are golden brown.
  12. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze by whisking together the confectioners sugar, whole milk, butter, vanilla and pinch of salt.
  13. Place baked buns on a cooling rack and then drizzle with glaze on top and serve.
  14. Bonus points... if you add some sprinkles!

This article tagged under:

recipes
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us