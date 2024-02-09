Kale Cesar Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2-3 bunches organic kale, a mix of dinosaur, frisee and red kale are all nice, rinsed and sliced as thin as possible
- 3 salt cured anchovies, mashed
- 2 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1 TBS dijon
- Splash Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 TBS Red Wine Vinegar
- 1 TBS Lemon Juice
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup pecorino, plus more for garnish, finely grated
- Salt and pepper taste
- 3 TBS fresh bread crumbs, toasted with lemon zest, EVOO and Chili Flake
PREPARATION:
For the dressing:
- In a small bowl, combine the anchovies, garlic, Dijon, Worcestershire Sauce, red wine vinegar and lemon juice. Mix well. Add mayonnaise and pecorino. Taste. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add more lemon juice if necessary.
- 45 minutes before serving, in a large bowl, toss the thinly sliced call with dressing. Use your clean hands to massage the dressing into the nooks and crannies of the leaves. Garnish with a little extra pecorino and toasted fresh breadcrumbs.