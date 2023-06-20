Limoncello Slump Recipe

There's nothing better than cold sips and sweet treats on a hot day. So, Anna teams up with Fabrizia Spirits to give you summer in a glass.
From their limoncello with lemons from Italy, a smooth pistachio liquor, to their new refreshing cans of spiked seltzer and margaritas, they add a "wow" factor to your bar cart, but Anna says they're not just for cocktails.
She makes two delicious desserts including, this delicious stone fruit slump dessert recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups Peaches, sliced
- 1 cup Cherries, pitted and halved
- ¾ cup Limoncello, Fabrizia is nice
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ¼ tsp nutmeg, freshly ground
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp cardamom (optional)
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 4 TBS butter, cold and shredded
- 1 cup buttermilk
- Lemon zest
- ¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted
- Coarse sugar for dusting
- Ice cream for serving
PREPARATION:
- In a saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, add peaches, cherries, limoncello, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer and cook down for about 10 minutes.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, cardamom, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix well.
- Add cold butter and mix quickly with clean hands. Use a wooden spoon and fold in buttermilk and lemon zest. Mix well.
- Place generous dollops of dumpling batter on top of the reduced hot stone fruit mixture. Top with sliced almonds and coarse sugar. Place lid on the pan and continue to cook over medium-low heat for 12-15 minutes until dumplings have cooked through.
- Serve with ice cream.