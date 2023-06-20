Limoncello Slump Recipe

There's nothing better than cold sips and sweet treats on a hot day. So, Anna teams up with Fabrizia Spirits to give you summer in a glass.

From their limoncello with lemons from Italy, a smooth pistachio liquor, to their new refreshing cans of spiked seltzer and margaritas, they add a "wow" factor to your bar cart, but Anna says they're not just for cocktails.

She makes two delicious desserts including, this delicious stone fruit slump dessert recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups Peaches, sliced

1 cup Cherries, pitted and halved

¾ cup Limoncello, Fabrizia is nice

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg, freshly ground

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp cardamom (optional)

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp kosher salt

4 TBS butter, cold and shredded

1 cup buttermilk

Lemon zest

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Coarse sugar for dusting

Ice cream for serving

PREPARATION: