Moroccan Carrots with Harissa and Feta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 12 Whole carrots, peeled
- 1 TBS harissa, more or less depending on how spicy you like it
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 6 Large cloves of garlic, pressed
- 2 TBS white modena vinegar
- 1 Lemon, segmented with juice
- 1/2 Cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 Cup mint, chopped
- 1/4 Cup feta
- Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION:
1. In a pot of boiling salted water, blanch carrots for 5-7 minutes until just tender to ensure there is still a little crunch in the center. Drain and cool.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together harissa, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and vinegar.
3. Plate carrots on a rimmed serving dish and dress with harissa mixture, followed by segmented lemon and juice.
4. Top with cilantro, mint, feta and a pinch of salt and pepper just before serving.
Anna’s Tip: For an even bigger flavor, make a day in advance through step 3 and let the carrots marinate in the fridge.