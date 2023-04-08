recipes

Moroccan Carrots with Harissa and Feta Recipe

Recipe by @AnnaRossiOfficial

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 Whole carrots, peeled
  • 1 TBS harissa, more or less depending on how spicy you like it
  • 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 6 Large cloves of garlic, pressed
  • 2 TBS white modena vinegar
  • 1 Lemon, segmented with juice
  • 1/2 Cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup mint, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup feta
  • Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

1. In a pot of boiling salted water, blanch carrots for 5-7 minutes until just tender to ensure there is still a little crunch in the center. Drain and cool.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together harissa, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and vinegar.

3. Plate carrots on a rimmed serving dish and dress with harissa mixture, followed by segmented lemon and juice.

4. Top with cilantro, mint, feta and a pinch of salt and pepper just before serving.

Anna’s Tip: For an even bigger flavor, make a day in advance through step 3 and let the carrots marinate in the fridge.

