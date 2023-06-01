Tomahawk Pork Chop with Maple Apple Cider Brine Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

4-5 cups of apple cider

1/4 cup brown sugar (maple syrup)

1/4 cup Kosher Salt

2 bay leaves

3 cloves garlic

4x pork chops

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a Ziplock bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 2-24 hours. 30 minutes before grilling, remove from the fridge, pull the meat from the liquid mixture, and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper or your favorite spice blend. Peri Peri seasoning is especially nice! Grill over the direct fire on all sides until the internal temperature reaches 145*F. Let the meat rest for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna!

Anna has the cut of the season and shows you how to serve up a tomahawk pork shop that would not be complete without homemade compound butter, crisp shaved cabbage slaw, and an elderflower gin fizz that makes for a perfect summer sip.