Tomahawk Pork Chop with Maple Apple Cider Brine Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 4-5 cups of apple cider
- 1/4 cup brown sugar (maple syrup)
- 1/4 cup Kosher Salt
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 cloves garlic
- 4x pork chops
PREPARATION:
- Combine all ingredients in a Ziplock bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 2-24 hours. 30 minutes before grilling, remove from the fridge, pull the meat from the liquid mixture, and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper or your favorite spice blend. Peri Peri seasoning is especially nice!
- Grill over the direct fire on all sides until the internal temperature reaches 145*F.
- Let the meat rest for 10 minutes. Serve hot.
