Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- ½ oz Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cocktail Syrup
- 3 Fresh Mint Leaves
- Crushed Ice
PREPARATION:
- Express the essential oils in the mint and rub them inside a julep cup or a rocks glass.
- To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon, and crushed ice.
- Stir
- Garnish with more crushed ice, a sprig of fresh mint, and dust with powdered sugar.
