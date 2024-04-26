Sponsored Content

Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 oz Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • ½ oz Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cocktail Syrup
  • 3 Fresh Mint Leaves
  • Crushed Ice

PREPARATION:

  1. Express the essential oils in the mint and rub them inside a julep cup or a rocks glass. 
  2. To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon, and crushed ice. 
  3. Stir
  4. Garnish with more crushed ice, a sprig of fresh mint, and dust with powdered sugar.
