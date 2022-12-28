First Night Boston Is Back, Bigger and Better

First Night Boston, the world's longest running First Night celebration and New England's biggest, is back this year, so get your party hats ready.

All the family-friendly festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, right after we welcome in 2023.

NBC10 Boston's Colton Bradford and Tevin Wooten will be keeping things rocking as your emcees starting at 6 p.m.

Music and more

All of your favorite events will be back, including a variety of local musicians, artists, and performers at indoor and outdoor locations throughout the Back Bay.

Musical acts include the rock band Sons of Levin, Grammy-nominated Debo Ray, Maddi Ryan and Amanda Mena. And don't miss the the Pipes and Pops concert and music by the Boston Youth Chamber.

Of course, the ice sculptures will return, this year honoring the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Get your spot early for the "First Night Boston Parade," a pyrotechnic and laser show, and not one but two sets of fireworks.

The fun doesn't stop when the calendar turns the page. This year, the activities will continue on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. until 1:40 p.m.

Some streets will close for the festivities. For a complete list of traffic guidelines, events and locations, check out the First Night Boston website.

For a preview of the New Year's Eve highlights, watch above for the Hub Today First Night episode.