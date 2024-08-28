NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN grant more than $200,000 to local nonprofits

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston, NECN and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that $227,000 has been awarded to 4 local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants.

Since 2018, NBCU Local Boston has now provided more than $1.5 million to twenty-eight nonprofits through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to Boston-area communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement.

The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

“Our local grants program allows us to provide badly needed funds to organizations doing critical work in our communities,” said Chris Wayland, President and General Manager of the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo. “This allows us to make a direct impact by investing in nonprofits doing the work that changes the lives of our viewers.”

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn.

Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the Boston area are:

The Innovators for Purpose, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that empowers a new generation of diverse, socially conscious innovators to become leaders who leverage design + STEM to drive transformative change and forge a more equitable future.

Rise Above Foundation: A nonprofit in Northbridge, MA, that provides foster care opportunities to Massachusetts youth that aim to give them a sense of normalcy, provide comfort and build self-esteem.

ThinkGive, Inc: A Boston-based nonprofit that uses experiential learning to help teachers foster caring and inclusive classrooms.

Girls Leap: A nonprofit in Dorchester that empowers girls and young women to champion their own safety and well-being.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.