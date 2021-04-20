Supporting Future Artists Through Boston Arts Academy Honors

In this special episode of This Is New England, we celebrate Boston Arts Academy.

It’s the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. The school currently has about 500 students who pick from one of five majors: music, dance, visual arts, theater, or fashion.

Boston Arts Academy is free to attend, but the true cost of educating each student is about $5,000 per year and Boston Arts Academy Honors helps to make it possible for the incredibly gifted kids.

BAA Honors is the BAA Foundation’s signature annual fundraising event, modeled after the Kennedy Center Honors.

This year's honorees include Academy-Award winning costume designer Ruth Carter and Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

You can watch Boston Arts Academy Honors on May 1st at 7pm on NECN and at 7:30pm on NBC10 Boston.

The show will also be live-streamed on www.necn.com and www.nbc10boston.com.

You can make a donation to the BAA Foundation by visiting Boston Arts Academy BAA Honors.