Van found in Saugus River after 911 caller reports seeing taillights, police say

A van was found in the Saugus River Friday morning, officials said, though it wasn't immediately clear if a person was inside.

Saugus police were first alerted to the vehicle in the water by a 911 call about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the department. The caller saw taillights in the water.

Police, firefighters and dive teams searched overnight, eventually finding the van about 7 a.m., police said.

The tides and sediment in the river made it impossible to tell at first if anyone was inside the vehicle. Divers continued to search as of Friday morning.