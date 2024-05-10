Van found in Saugus River after 911 caller reports seeing taillights, police say

A van was found in the Saugus River Friday morning, officials said, though it wasn't immediately clear if a person was inside.
Saugus police were first alerted to the vehicle in the water by a 911 call about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the department. The caller saw taillights in the water.
Police, firefighters and dive teams searched overnight, eventually finding the van about 7 a.m., police said.
The tides and sediment in the river made it impossible to tell at first if anyone was inside the vehicle. Divers continued to search as of Friday morning.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.