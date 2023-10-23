Donald Trump set to file for NH primary, hold campaign event Monday

Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to New Hampshire on Monday to officially file for the primary and hold a campaign event.

He is scheduled to be at the New Hampshire State House around 1:30 p.m. to file for the New Hampshire primary. His campaign event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the New England Sports Center in Derry.

Trump was just in New Hampshire two weeks ago for a campaign event in Wolfeboro, where he laid the blame for the attacks on Israel at the feet of President Joe Biden.

"When I was your president, we had peace through strength, and now we have weakness, conflict and chaos. The atrocities we're witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president," he said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Former President Donald Trump attempted to lay the blame for this weekend's attacks on Israel on Joe Biden and said it never would have happened if he were in charge during a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Monday.

During his 90-minute speech, Trump also took shots at fellow GOP candidates Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, saying DeSantis has fallen so far in the polls of late that he's not sure if he's even worth mentioning.

The former president continues to hold a large lead in the polls among Republicans, with other GOP contenders like DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unable to make up much ground.

A recent Saint Anselm College poll had Trump leading Haley in New Hampshire by a 45% to 15% margin, and a University of New Hampshire poll had him in first at 39%, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy at 13%. A Suffolk University poll released two week's ago had Trump at 49%, followed by Haley at 19%.