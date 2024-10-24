Two weeks out: When is the last day to vote in the 2024 election?

Attention Massachusetts: You now have less than two weeks to cast a ballot for the 2024 Election.

The presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be at the top of the ticket, but there are also a series of local races to be decided, as well as the statewide ballot questions.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When is Election Day?

Election Day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which falls on Nov. 5 this year.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Voters can of course cast their ballots on that date, but early voting in Massachusetts is underway.

How to register to vote in Massachusetts

You can register by mail, online or in person at your local election office in Massachusetts. The deadline is Oct. 26.

Voters cannot register to vote on Election Day in Massachusetts.

How to vote in Massachusetts

Massachusetts voters can of course vote on Nov. 5 in the general election. In Massachusetts, if you vote day of you'll need to know your designated polling place. It is also helpful to know your precinct, as some locations serve more than one. When you arrive, you'll be asked for your name and address.

There are multiple other ways to cast ballots in the state.

One option is early voting, which started on Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 1. Your early voting location may be different than your Election Day polling place.

Where to vote early in Massachusetts

Each city and town in the state must offer at least one early voting location. The locations are posted on the website of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. No appointment is necessary.

How to vote by mail in Massachusetts

If you are unable to vote in person in Massachusetts on Election Day or during the early voting period, you can also vote by mail. You don't need a reason or a witness to vote by mail, but you must return your ballot before the polls close on Election Day. Oct. 29 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. Make sure you request your ballot in enough time to receive and return it.

There are several options to return a mail-in ballot. You can mail it back using the envelope provided, hand deliver it to your local election office, drop it off at an early voting location during early voting hours or use a ballot drop box.

When is the last day to vote?

Voters can of course cast ballots on Nov. 5, Election Day, in their respective polling places. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this date to be counted.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Massachusetts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. Voters who are in line when polls close are still legally able to cast ballots.

Who’s on the ballot in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts has a U.S. Senate race to decide, with incumbent Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren challenged by Republican John Deaton.

And of course, state voters will be tasked with voting for president, with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all on the ballot for that office.

Some districts will also vote on U.S. representatives and councillors, and other officials. There are also races on the county levels, including things like clerk of courts, county commissioners, and more.

There are also five statewide ballot questions for voters to decide.

You can view a sample of your ballot using this tool on the Secretary of State's website.

Massachusetts ballot questions

Kwani Lunis sits down with NBC10 Boston Political Commentator Sue O’Connell to explore and analyze the key ballot questions that Massachusetts voters will face on November 5th. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Massachusetts Question 1: Should the auditor be allowed to investigate the state legislature?

Every four years, voters elect a state auditor, who ensures that state agencies follow existing laws and regulations, according to Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis. Even if the question passes, the auditor still will not be able to oversee votes, debates, committee assignments or policy priorities, which are all seen as “core legislative functions.”

Massachusetts Question 2: Eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement.

Question 2 would eliminate the requirement that students need to pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) to graduate high school, but still require students to complete coursework that meets state standards.

Massachusetts Question 3: A union for rideshare drivers

Question 3 asks whether Transportation Network Drivers should have the right to form unions.

Massachusetts Question 4: Legalizing psychedelic drugs

Question 4 would allow people 21 and over to grow, possess and use certain natural psychedelic substances. It would be two substances found in mushrooms and three substances found in plants.

Massachusetts Question 5: Minimum wage increase for tipped workers

Question 5 asks if employers should have to gradually increase the minimum wage for tipped work over the course of five years.

What is the key race in Massachusetts?

On Nov. 5, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) and attorney John Deaton (R) will compete for Warren's current seat on the U.S. Senate.

Warren did not face an opponent in the primary election. Deaton secured his spot against Warren and hopes to unseat her as this would be her third term.

Deaton classifies himself as a “small government, fiscally-conservative, socially moderate Republican," while Warren has fought for progressive change nationally.

What do you need to bring to vote in person?

Most registered voters will not need to provide identification, but there are some circumstances where it could be requested, including:

You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts

You’re on the inactive voter list

You're casting a provisional or challenged ballot

The poll worker has a practical and legal reason to ask for identification

Accepted forms of identification include:

A driver's license

A state ID card

A recent utility bill

A rent receipt or lease.

A copy of a voter registration affidavit

A letter from a school dormitory or housing office

Any other printed identification which contains your name and address

If you are asked for ID and don't have it on you, you can still cast a provisional ballot. If you return before polls closed with ID, your vote will be counted. If you're unable to show ID, you can submit a challenged ballot. The challenged ballot will include your name and address, and the name and address of the challenger. It will be submitted, but could be examined is there is a recount, court order, or audit.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

You may be excited to show off as you complete your civic duties, but taking photos with a ballot is prohibited by state law. That prohibition stems from a law that prohibits marking ballots so that another individual can see how a voter voted.

A safer option is to take a photo with your "I Voted" sticker, after you finish up at the polls.

What should I do if I run into problems voting?

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, you can call the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Elections Division at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683).

More than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

How to get live Massachusetts election results

Election Day coverage will be available on NBC10 Boston, the station’s 24/7 Streaming News Channel, and via NBC10 Boston's website and mobile app.

Once polls close live results can be found in the app, with voters able to turn on notifications to get all the latest news surrounding the election.