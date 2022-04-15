Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1

The first weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival kicked off today in Indio, Calif. Day 1 will feature performances from artists like Harry Styles, Ari Lennox, Carly Rae Jepsen and Big Sean.

Learn everything you need to know about Coachella here. You can also watch from home or see all of the cool art installations Coachella has to offer.

10 photos
1/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
2/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
3/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Members of Meute perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
4/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Rachel Mason of Arizona attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
5/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
6/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SOHMI performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
7/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SOHMI performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
8/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
9/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.
10/10
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Alex Who of Dear Humans performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif.

This article tagged under:

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivalmusicmusic festivalcoachellaindio

More Photo Galleries

Scenes From Fenway Park at Red Sox Home Opener
Scenes From Fenway Park at Red Sox Home Opener
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case
Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us