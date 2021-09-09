Addison Rae

Addison Rae Signs Multi-Movie Deal With Netflix Following ‘He's All That' Debut

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment,” Rae said

Addison Rae
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix is investing in Addison Rae in a big way.

Following her debut in Netflix's "He's All That," the streaming service announced Wednesday that it is signing a multi-movie deal the with TikTok star. The deal was first reported by Variety.

"He's All That," the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook film "She's All That," debuted to mixed reviews last month. But even with the criticism surrounding the film itself, the company said the movie ranked as No. 1 on the platform in 78 countries, including Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia.

For Rae, it marked a career milestone. Although Rae is a bonafide social media star — she's the third most-followed person on TikTok and has more than 39 million followers on Instagram — she's only recently begun taking on more traditional forms of entertainment.

