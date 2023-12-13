Emmy Awards

Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony

The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood's traditional awards season due to this year's actors and writers strikes

By The Associated Press

Anthony Anderson
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he'll be presiding over January's strike-delayed ceremony.

The Fox network announced Anderson will host the Jan. 15 ceremony, which honors the best shows, performances and other work on television.

The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood's traditional awards season due to this year's actors and writers strikes.

“Succession” is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also receiving multiple nominations.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for his starring role in the ABC series “black-ish.” The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.

The 75th Emmy Awards have been moved to January 15, four months later than originally planned.

Anderson is no stranger to headlining an awards show — he served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight years.

Entertainment News

Movies and Entertainment 1 hour ago

After ‘Barbie' success, Mattel to make American Girl doll live-action movie

Oprah Winfrey 2 hours ago

Oprah Winfrey reveals she's using a weight-loss medication

The Emmys will air live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Emmy Awards
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us