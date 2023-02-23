SAG Awards

Bateman, Bridges and Zendaya to Present at SAG Awards

The show, once broadcast on TNT and TBS, will be available as a livestream on Netflix’s YouTube page Sunday

By The Associated Press

From left: Jason Bateman, Zendaya and Jeff Bridges are among the presenters for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Getty Images

Zendaya, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges and Aubrey Plaza will be among the presenters at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards announced Thursday that the film and television stars will announce winners at the 29th annual ceremony, which honors the best performances on film and television. The film categories, including its marquee film ensemble award, are a key Oscar bellwether.

This year's ceremony will be their first as part of a multiyear deal with Netflix. The show, once broadcast on TNT and TBS, will be available as a livestream on Netflix's YouTube page Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern; next year it will be streamed live on Netflix.

Several presenters are also nominees: Zendaya is up for best female actor in a television drama for “Euphoria” while Bridges and Bateman are television drama male actor nominees. Plaza is nominated as part of the ensemble of the hit HBO series “The White Lotus.”

Other presenters announced Thursday include Amy Poehler, Eugene Levy, Matt Bomer and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. Also taking the stage will be Jenna Ortega of the Netflix series “Wednesday,” Adam Scott, a male drama actor nominee for “Severance" and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

The SAG nominees for film ensemble — a category that sometimes signals what will win the best picture Academy Award — are: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; and "Women Talking.”

Actors are the biggest branch of the film academy and their choices at the SAG Awards often influence who takes home Academy Award honors.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SAG Awards
