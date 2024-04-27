WATCH LIVE: Multiple people arrested during protests at Northeastern University

Multiple people have been arrested as police break up the pro-Palestinian encampments at Northeastern University on Saturday morning.

Students had been preparing for a raid overnight as Police gathered inside Shillman Hall earlier this morning, then came out and started to spread out around the centennial common, telling protesters to go home. But their chants just keep getting louder.

Multiple people have been arrested as police break up the pro-Palestinian encampments at Northeastern University on Saturday morning.

Moving trucks arrived on scene to assist the police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Northeastern University has called the demonstration a violation of the student code of conduct, but many students have said they are willing to face discipline from the school as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza and divesting from companies with ties to Israel.

Police and protesters face each other at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Northeastern University on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Northeastern University released a statement saying the following:

"Earlier this morning the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) — in cooperation with local law enforcement partners — began clearing an unauthorized encampment on the university’s Boston campus. What began as a student demonstration two days ago, was infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern. Last night, the use of virulent antisemitic slurs, including “Kill the Jews,” crossed the line. We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus."

As Boston police arrested pro-Palestinian protesters at Northeastern University Saturday morning, student Alina Caudle spoke out in defense of the demonstration, which she said was peaceful, organized by students and on the right side of history.

The anti-war protest was peaceful and organized by students, said Northeastern sophomore Alina Caudle. She said the vast majority of people participating were students and decried the university for claiming otherwise and supporting the arrest of students.

"It shouldn't be a partisan issue, it should be simple. We don't want innocent lives to be lost. We don't want children to be killed and buried in mass graves," she said.