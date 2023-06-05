British Royal Family

Britain's Princess Eugenie welcomes second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald," the princess said on her Instagram page

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.
Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images (File)

Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple's second child.

The couple's eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,'' the princess said on her Instagram page. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.''

Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The child is 13th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded one photo of the infant wearing a blue and white stocking cap and another of August gently touching his brother's head.

