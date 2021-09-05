After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, comic fans in Boston were excited to return to a three-day convention.

Celebrity guests were on hand for Fan Expo Boston Friday through Sunday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Legions of cosplayers could be seen dressed as some of their favorite characters.

Some of the bigger names at the event included Brendan Fraser, David Koechner, Robert Patrick, Ron Perlman and Billy West.

Photos: Celebrities and Cosplayers Return to Fan Expo Boston After Pandemic Delay