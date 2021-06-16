Checking in With the Stars of ‘RuPaul's Drag Race' for Some ‘Drive'N Drag' Fun

As we sashay our way through 2021, one unsuspecting group has been traveling the country spreading messages of love and self acceptance, and looking fabulous while doing it.

They are some of the stars of VH1’s hit reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race and they’re hitting the road with the next destination in Wrentham.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The group has been traveling the country for over a year now taking over parking lots and drive-in theaters with Drive'n Drag.

One of the stars of the show is Kameron Michaels. For Michaels, he says hitting the road has been nothing short of a dream come true. As theaters and performance venues closed throughout the pandemic, this group united and reinvented a modern day drag show that’s just as safe as it is fun.

Drive ‘n Drag heads to New England, stopping at the Wrentham Outlets June 18th-20th.

For more , watch the video above.