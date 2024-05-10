Police move in on MIT campus to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Dozens of police officers moved in on MIT's campus Friday morning to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment.

Demonstrators, who were part of the encampment, were moved to the edge of campus on the public sidewalk and chanted, "Free Palestine."

Police on campus began breaking the encampment up shortly after 4 a.m. and taking some of the protesters into custody.

MIT Police and state police started staging at about 3 a.m., with officers being bussed in to help with removal of the encampment.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police moved in and began taking protesters into custody, putting zip ties on them, and loading them into at least one of the buses.

MIT says fewer than 10 people were arrested after a group of protesters disrupted traffic near a parking garage.

It's unclear how many people have been escorted away and if anyone has been officially arrested or just temporarily detained.

This comes after multiple warnings from MIT administration that the encampment needed to be taken down.

Demonstrators blocked a parking garage on campus Thursday, leading to fewer than 10 arrests. Several students have also been suspended for their involvement in this encampment.

Students remain worried about commencement on May 29. They're concerned it'll be canceled or disrupted.

It's clear the university is attempting to deal with this situation now to avoid more issues in the future.

This story is developing and will be updated.