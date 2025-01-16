David Lynch, visionary creator behind ‘Twin Peaks,' dies at age 78

Director David Lynch, who changed American film with a surrealistic artistic vision in films like “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive," has died.

The writer also contributed significantly to TV history as the creative force behind "Twin Peaks."

He was 78.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a post published on his official Facebook account read. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us.

"But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole. It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way,’" the post concluded.

