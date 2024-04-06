Delivery driver who fatally shot Angie Harmon's dog won't be charged

Originally appeared on E! Online

The deliveryman who killed Angie Harmon's dog over Easter weekend will not face criminal charges.

Police have shared an update on the case days after the "Law & Order" alum announced that a driver delivering groceries through Instacart fatally shot her family's beloved German shepherd and beagle mix, Oliver, outside their home in Charlotte, N.C.

"The driver indicated that he was attacked by her dog, so he discharged his firearm," a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told E! News April 6. "The driver is not facing charges for this action."

The spokesperson added, "Our officers investigated the incident thoroughly and ultimately decided not to pursue charges. The police are not seeking additional parties. The case is now closed."

A spokesperson from the department also told People that while the man told officers he was attacked, they did not find any visible injuries on him.

Harmon, 51, had announced her dog's death April 1. "This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her pet. "He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog."

The "Rizzoli & Isles" alum continued, "The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

The actress, mom to daughters Finley, 20, Avery, 18, and Emery, 15, added, "He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.' We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE"

After she shared her post, Instacart said in a statement to People that they had been in direct contact with the actress and were cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the company said. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform."