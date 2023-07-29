Entertainment

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises fans, serves them hot dogs at famed Chicago restaurant

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

While customers might typically visit Chicago's rudest hot dog for a meal or the one-of-a-kind experience, some stopped by on Saturday to meet one of the world's most famous singers.

Fans of Ed Sheeran flocked to The Wiener's Circle, the iconic Lincoln Park hot dog stand known for its sassy staffers, as he manned the counter. With little advanced notice, the singer-songwriter announced that he'd be giving away hot dogs at the establishment Saturday afternoon.

Photos taken by Telemundo Chicago showed a smiling Sheeran as he conversed with fans and customers, something the iconic establishment's employees might not typically do.

Given that, it appears Sheeran didn't live up to the business' standards.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," the Wiener's Circle tweeted.

Understandably, the new trainee's appearance kept the joint pretty busy.

Entertainment News

entertainment news

Travis Scott returns to spotlight with ‘Utopia' drop, his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

Las Vegas

Kylie Minogue has announced Las Vegas residency: What you need to know

Sheeran's visit took place just a few hours before his planned Mathematics Tour stop at Soldier Field, featuring KHALID and Cat Burns.

This article tagged under:

Entertainment
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us